Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 5.0 %

Albemarle stock traded down $14.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.66.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.79.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

