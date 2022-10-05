Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 28,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 88,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 15.33 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 20,000 hectares.

