Capital Management Corp VA Grows Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $2,428,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 160.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 67.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 102,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.84 million. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

