Capital Management Corp VA Has $17.34 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,673 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company makes up approximately 4.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.63% of Moelis & Company worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 804.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 78,414 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.1% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 388,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.8% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. 27,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

