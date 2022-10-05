Capital Management Corp VA Sells 1,433 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $235.07. 82,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,110. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.32.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

