Capital Management Corp VA Sells 154,310 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,310 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 473,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,542,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

