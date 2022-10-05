Capital Management Corp VA Sells 56,585 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,585 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 293,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

