Capital Management Corp VA Trims Position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 481,456 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in TESSCO Technologies were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,463. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

