Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Cars.com Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $838.07 million, a P/E ratio of 154.39 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
