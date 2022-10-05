Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Cars.com Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $838.07 million, a P/E ratio of 154.39 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 54,294 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 49.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 36.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

