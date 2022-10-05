Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.79. 76,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,860. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.34 and its 200-day moving average is $197.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

