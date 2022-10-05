Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

NYSE CAT opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

