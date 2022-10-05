CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.32

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 271865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter worth approximately $763,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

