CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.32

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 271865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Down 7.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.