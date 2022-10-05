CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.00 and last traded at C$67.70, with a volume of 89038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL.B. Pi Financial upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at C$5,871,588.02. In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$595,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,135,141.57. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total value of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,871,588.02. Insiders sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225 over the last three months.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

