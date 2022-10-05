CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 426,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $224,799 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1,367.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 575,172 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 143,223 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 42.9% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECE opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.01 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CECE shares. StockNews.com raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.