Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on CERT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,057.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara
Certara Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of CERT stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
