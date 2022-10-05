CFX Quantum (CFXQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, CFX Quantum has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One CFX Quantum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CFX Quantum has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $39,932.00 worth of CFX Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CFX Quantum Coin Profile

CFX Quantum was first traded on September 20th, 2020. CFX Quantum’s total supply is 520,050,000 coins. The Reddit community for CFX Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/CFXQuantum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CFX Quantum’s official Twitter account is @CfxQuantum and its Facebook page is accessible here. CFX Quantum’s official website is token.cfxquantum.com.

Buying and Selling CFX Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “CFXQ Token is Ethereum blockchain-based (standard ERC20), which will give each owner different possibilities for use.CFXQ will enable Token hodlers to access exclusive products, discounts, airdrops, and prizes coming from the collaboration to create the CFX Sentiment Index.The token is usable to pay for trading and performance fees in the Mobile Wallet-Exchange and also some selected products from the partners' store, including the trading tools and management of CFX Finance Ltd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFX Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFX Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CFX Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

