Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 388,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,977,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Chill Brands Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research, development, production, and sale of cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

