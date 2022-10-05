Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $79.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,197,414 shares of company stock worth $12,434,463 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

