Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 689,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,071,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 172,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $18,467,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

