Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,452 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $123,086.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 647 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $56,903.65.

On Monday, August 22nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $460,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,059.32.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 105,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,918. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 193.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 133,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 87,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Impinj by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Impinj by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

