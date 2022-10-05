Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.88

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 10600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 718.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.