Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of C opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.