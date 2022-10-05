Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.