Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Up 10.6% in September

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 29,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.