ClinTex CTi Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

