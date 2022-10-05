CloudChat (CC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.85 Million

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. CloudChat has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $659,111.00 worth of CloudChat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloudChat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CloudChat has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00783815 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

CloudChat is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2022. CloudChat’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for CloudChat is cloudchat.cc. CloudChat’s official Twitter account is @cctokenofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloudChat (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CloudChat has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CloudChat is 0.00148523 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $452,325.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cloudchat.cc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloudChat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloudChat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloudChat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

