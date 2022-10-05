CloudChat Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (CC)

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. CloudChat has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and $659,111.00 worth of CloudChat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloudChat token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloudChat has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00783815 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2022. CloudChat’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 tokens. CloudChat’s official website is cloudchat.cc. CloudChat’s official Twitter account is @cctokenofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloudChat (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CloudChat has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CloudChat is 0.00148523 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $452,325.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cloudchat.cc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloudChat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloudChat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloudChat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

