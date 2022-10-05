CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.47

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.47 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 135.40 ($1.64). CLS shares last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 1,031,134 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £571.03 million and a P/E ratio of 490.32.

CLS Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CLS

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. CLS’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman bought 110,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £154,245 ($186,376.27). In other news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley sold 5,241,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £13,103,040 ($15,832,576.12). Also, insider Andrew Kirkman bought 110,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £154,245 ($186,376.27). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,325 shares of company stock worth $15,454,800.

CLS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.