Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.50

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$55.50 and last traded at C$56.54, with a volume of 5841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.10.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$905.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.47.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$754.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.5099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

