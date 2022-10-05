Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $430.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.26), with a volume of 21661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($5.74).

Cohort Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £188.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,056.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 520.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 510.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31.

Cohort Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 8.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. Cohort’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

