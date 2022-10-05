Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 2.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. 47,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.