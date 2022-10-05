Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMCO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Columbus McKinnon Price Performance
Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $760.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
