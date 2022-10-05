Combo (COMB) Trading 114.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Combo (COMB) traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Combo has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Combo has traded up 114.8% against the US dollar. One Combo coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Combo Coin Profile

Combo’s genesis date was September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Combo’s official website is www.comboos.com/#.

Combo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Combo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Combo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

