Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

