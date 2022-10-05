Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CODYY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

