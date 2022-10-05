Comparing Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and American Shared Hospital Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million 0.43 -$43.29 million ($1.07) -1.87 American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.92 $190,000.00 $0.17 15.65

Analyst Recommendations

American Shared Hospital Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Akumin and American Shared Hospital Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akumin currently has a consensus target price of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 68.98%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akumin is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% American Shared Hospital Services 5.45% 4.77% 2.60%

Risk & Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Akumin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

