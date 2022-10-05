CompliFi Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (COMFI)

CompliFi (COMFI) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. CompliFi has a market cap of $1.77 million and $14,575.00 worth of CompliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CompliFi has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One CompliFi coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CompliFi launched on November 17th, 2020. CompliFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CompliFi is https://reddit.com/r/CompliFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompliFi’s official Twitter account is @CompliFi_Pro. The official website for CompliFi is compli.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “CompliFi Protocol proposes a decentralised mechanism for issuing a wide range of financial derivatives that are fully collateralised at all times and, therefore, carry no counterparty risk. The protocol also features minimal governance, no margin calls or liquidations, and limited sensitivity to blockchain network congestion. The trade-offs required to achieve these properties are finite settlement time, fixed upper bounds on the derivatives’ payoff functions and an increased working capital requirement for the issuance process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompliFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CompliFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CompliFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

