comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) PT Lowered to $3.00

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s current price.

comScore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR remained flat at $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 295,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,009. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. comScore had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that comScore will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

In other news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,107,587.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Paul Livek purchased 167,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,339,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 200,403 shares of company stock valued at $418,976. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300,635 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 938,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

