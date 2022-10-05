ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. 202,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,836. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

