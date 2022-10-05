ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lowered by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. 295,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,836. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

