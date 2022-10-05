ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Trimmed by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 91,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 410,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

