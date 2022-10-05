Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,217. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

