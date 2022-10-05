ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.44 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $113.44 million and $37.76 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ConstitutionDAO has a current supply of 5,060,137,334.7. The last known price of ConstitutionDAO is 0.0224105 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $21,311,079.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.constitutiondao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars.

