Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 248,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after buying an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

