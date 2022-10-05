Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after buying an additional 629,471 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after buying an additional 507,207 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

