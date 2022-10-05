Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49.

