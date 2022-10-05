Copiosa Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.12 Million (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Copiosa Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Copiosa Coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Copiosa Coin Coin Profile

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Copiosa Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Copiosa Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Copiosa Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Copiosa Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.