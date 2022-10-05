CORE MultiChain (CMCX) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

CORE MultiChain (CMCX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One CORE MultiChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. CORE MultiChain has a total market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $538,251.00 worth of CORE MultiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CORE MultiChain has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CORE MultiChain

CORE MultiChain’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. CORE MultiChain’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CORE MultiChain is www.coremultichain.com. CORE MultiChain’s official Twitter account is @coremultichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CORE MultiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE MultiChain (CMCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CORE MultiChain has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CORE MultiChain is 0.00185276 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,040,269.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coremultichain.com/.”

