coreDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $392,808.00 (COREDAO)

coreDAO (COREDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One coreDAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. coreDAO has a market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $392,808.00 worth of coreDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, coreDAO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

coreDAO’s launch date was January 18th, 2022. coreDAO’s total supply is 21,820,382 tokens. The official message board for coreDAO is medium.com/@core_vault. coreDAO’s official Twitter account is @core_vault and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for coreDAO is corefinance.eth.limo.

According to CryptoCompare, “coreDAO (COREDAO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. coreDAO has a current supply of 21,820,382 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of coreDAO is 1.00959079 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $455,140.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://corefinance.eth.limo/.”

