CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.59. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 64,864 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.